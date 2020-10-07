Simsbury

Two Killed in Crash in Simsbury

simsbury police generic
NBC Connecticut

Two people have died after a crash in Simsbury Tuesday.

Police said three vehicles were involved in a crash on Route 185, near Summit Ridge and Princess Lane, and two of the three drivers died from their injuries. The other driver suffered minor injuries.

One of the deceased drivers has been identified as Susan Scotti of Granby, Connecticut, according to police.

Local

donations 57 mins ago

Charitable Organizations Develop New Ways to Allow People To Give

Elections 1 hour ago

Vernon Finds Errors With Absentee Ballots

They are investigating to determine the identity of the other person who died.

The Simsbury Police Department and the North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Squad are investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, call the department at (860) 658-3100.

This article tagged under:

Simsbury
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us