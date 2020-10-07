Two Killed in Crash in Simsbury

Two people have died after a crash in Simsbury Tuesday.

Police said three vehicles were involved in a crash on Route 185, near Summit Ridge and Princess Lane, and two of the three drivers died from their injuries. The other driver suffered minor injuries.

One of the deceased drivers has been identified as Susan Scotti of Granby, Connecticut, according to police.

They are investigating to determine the identity of the other person who died.

The Simsbury Police Department and the North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Squad are investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, call the department at (860) 658-3100.