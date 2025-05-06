Two lottery tickets won $25,000 a year for life

Two Lucky for Life tickets won $25,000 a year for life over the weekend.

The two tickets matched five numbers for the drawing on Saturday.

The winning numbers were 2-13-18-21-31 and the Lucky Ball was 9.

One of the two tickets that won $25,000 for life was sold at Turnpike Package Store at 15 Ella Grasso Turnpike in Windsor Locks.

It’s not clear where the other ticket was sold.

There was also a $5,000 winner. That ticket matches four numbers and the Lucky Ball.