Two men arrested for conducting online scam in Norwich: police

Two people have been arrested after they allegedly scammed a person out of a significant sum of money in Norwich.

The police department said they were notified of a scam that happened during the week of Feb. 9.

A Norwich resident handed over a large amount of money as a part of an elaborate scam, which was determined to be orchestrated by two New York men.

The men made the Norwich resident believe they were conducting legitimate financial transactions, police said.

Authorities learned that the men tried to steal more money from the victim, and detectives coordinated a meeting with the alleged scammers.

Police later took the two men into custody. They face larceny charges and were held on $150,000 bonds.

"The Norwich Police Department is committed to bringing justice to victims of online scams and is working closely with state and federal agencies to address these types of crimes. We encourage residents to remain vigilant when engaging in online transactions and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement immediately," police said in a statement.

Authorities urge anyone who may have been impacted by fraud to contact police at 860-886-5561.