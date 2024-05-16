Hartford

Two men taken to hospital after shooting in Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Two men have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Hartford on Thursday evening.

Police said they responded to Homestead Avenue at about 3:10 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert.

Officers said two men, both in their 20s, were dropped off at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police said the men both have non-life threatening injuries.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
