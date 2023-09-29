Two men stabbed several times outside Windsor Locks restaurant

Two men were stabbed several times outside a restaurant in Windsor Locks early Friday morning and a sergeant who was working a private duty job took the suspect into custody.

Windsor Locks police officers responded to reports of a stabbing outside Blackboard Café on Spring Street around 12:48 a.m. and found the victims.

One had been stabbed nine times, including two serious wounds, and the other had been stabbed four times, sustaining one serious injury, according to police. They were both taken to Hartford Hospital and were conscious and coherent at the time.

The assailant had fled in a truck with Texas plates and a sergeant who was working a private duty job spotted the vehicle, caught up to it as it stopped to get gas at the Citco station on South Main Street and took a 25-year-old Edinburg, Texas man into custody, according to police.

Police said another person was involved in the fight, but not the stabbing, and has not been located.

The Texas man was charged with assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment and breach of peace, Bond was set at $500,000.