A local firefighter captured video of two moose crossing the street this morning in northern Connecticut.

Lieutenant Kevin Archer is a District paid firefighter in Barkhamsted.

The Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department posted this video on their Facebook page, showing Lt. Archer's close encounter with a few moose on Center Hill Road.

Archer says while moose sightings are fairly normal for their area, it's not every day they are able to capture the encounters on camera.