Two New Haven Individuals Plead Guilty to Bank Fraud Charges: Officials

Two New Haven individuals have both pleaded guilty to a charge stemming from mail theft, identity theft, and a bank fraud scheme, according to the US Department of Justice.

According to court documents, Marquis Williams, 45, and his associate 41-year-old Dara Morrison stole mail from hundreds of residential mailboxes in Connecticut, believed to have started around 2018 through 2019.

The mail pieces contained checks, driver’s licenses, passports, social security cards, banking information, and other personally identifying information from businesses and individuals throughout Connecticut, including elderly nursing home residents, court documents said.

Williams and Morrison then used the stolen identities to produce fake identification to cash or deposit stolen checks, according to authorities.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Court documents also stated that they used the stolen checks to create forged copies, which were then cashed or deposited into accounts they opened using the stolen identities.

Morrison also used and attempted to use stolen credit cards, officials said.

According to the US Department of Justice, more than 70 bank fraud victims were identified throughout the investigation.

Williams and Morrison are believed to have stolen over $118,000 and attempted to steal another $58,000, according to a press release.

Both pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and are detained pending sentencing.

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.