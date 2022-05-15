Newton

Two Newton Cubs Found After Mother Bear Was Shot: DEEP

Lauren Black

The two Newtown bear cubs have been found, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), after the mother bear was shot on Thursday, leaving them orphaned.

The cubs were found in a wooded area in Newton by town officials and the police department and appear to be in good health, DEEP said.

Bobbi, the cub's mother was shot on Thursday. Ridgefield's police chief said one of his department's off-duty officers was involved in the shooting.

The shooting left the Fairfield County community outraged, including Lauren Black of Newton, who said she and her family watched the bears all day and called the situation "heartbreaking."

Black and others online pushed the state to rescue the bears.

Although the bears appear in good condition, DEEP has concerns for their safety due to the risk of continued public interaction.

DEEP said they will be attempting to capture and rehabilitate the cubs. DEEP Wildlife Division staff will also be on-scene in the morning to check on the cubs, and if possible, officials said they will remove them from the wild in order to bring them to a rehabilitator.

