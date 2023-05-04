Norwich

‘Hold-in-Place' Lifted at 2 Norwich Schools After Shots Fired Call Nearby

Norwich Police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

Two schools in Norwich were put into a "hold-in-place" mode as officers investigated a shots fired call in the area of Sullivan Drive the schools have been advised that can be lifted, according to police.

Stanton Elementary and Teachers Memorial Global Studies Magnet Middle School were both affected, police said.

The schools were originally locked down, but the lockdown was been lifted, according to police. They said officers would be at both schools as a precaution.

Police are asking anyone who notices suspicious activity to call 911.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The said they have not located any victims of a shooting.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Norwich
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us