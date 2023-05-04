‘Hold-in-Place' Lifted at 2 Norwich Schools After Shots Fired Call Nearby

Two schools in Norwich were put into a "hold-in-place" mode as officers investigated a shots fired call in the area of Sullivan Drive the schools have been advised that can be lifted, according to police.

Stanton Elementary and Teachers Memorial Global Studies Magnet Middle School were both affected, police said.

The schools were originally locked down, but the lockdown was been lifted, according to police. They said officers would be at both schools as a precaution.

Police are asking anyone who notices suspicious activity to call 911.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The said they have not located any victims of a shooting.