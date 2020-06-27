Two of New Britain's City Pools Reopen With Modified Rules

Beating the heat just got easier in New Britain as two of the city's pools are now open for the season.

Town leaders said they still want to provide residents with the opportunity to enjoy the water as long as they comply with some of the modified rules to keep everyone safe.

It starts with swim lessons where residents get the chance to request two hour time slots at the pools.

Before coming to the pools, residents have to register for a time slot at least seven days in advance. When registering, patrons will also select which designated swim spot they want on the pool deck.

Each swim spot is $5 with a maximum of four people per spot. A maximum of 50 people will be allowed into the pool per swim time slot.

Each visitor is required to wear a face covering at all times except when swimming in the water. Each party must stay together during their time at the pool.

Swim sessions are from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

On Wednesdays, swim sessions are from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

During the weekend, swim sessions are from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To make a reservation, you can either go online to New Britain's Parks and Recreation website or you can call them at (860) 826-3360.

