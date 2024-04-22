Two officers assaulted by reckless driver in Wilton: police

Two police officers were assaulted while responding to a reckless driver call in Wilton last week, according to police.

Wilton police said they saw a car driving recklessly on Danbury Road Monday afternoon. The driver crossed over several lanes and drove in the opposite direction of traffic, authorities said.

The driver, 48-year-old Jorge Oliva, engaged officers in pursuit and after it was stopped, he crashed into two other vehicles in the area of Danbury and Olmstead Hill roads.

Police said one of the drivers was taken to the hospital with injuries.

When officers got to the scene, Oliva physically assaulted two uniformed police officers by kicking one of them and punching the other in the nose, according to police.

Oliva was eventually taken into custody after a brief struggle. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and he faces charges including two counts of assault on a public safety officer, reckless driving, interfering with an investigation and more.

He appeared in court and was held on a $50,000 bond. The incident remains under investigation.