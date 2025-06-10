Two people arrested following 2024 homicide in New Haven

Two people have been arrested following a homicide that happened a year ago, New Haven police said.

On July 19, 2024, New Haven police officers responded to the area of Hemingway Street and Eastern Street around 7 a.m. There was a report of a man lying face down in a stream.

Emergency crews arrived and the man was declared dead. He was later identified as 62-year-old Miguel Rivera, of New Haven.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Rivera was strangled to death.

Anthony Horvath-Rodriguez, 28, and Ana Gonzalez, 38, have both been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, murder in the commission of a felony and robbery, according to police.

Both have been taken into custody and are being held on $2 million bonds, detectives said.

The investigation remains ongoing.