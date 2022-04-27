Groton

Two People Arrested in Groton After Allegedly Breaking into Vehicles

A police officer sustained minor injuries after chasing two people officials said were breaking into vehicles in Groton on Tuesday.

Around 11:06 p.m., Groton police officers responded to the village of Noank, a section of Groton, on a report that two males were breaking into vehicles.

Responding officers said they witnessed two males dressed in dark clothing running from the scene. An officer began to run after the individuals, advising them to stop.

Police said the two males ran behind a private residence, jumped over a fence and landed on a pool deck.

According to officials, the officer was able to locate both males and take them into custody. The individuals were not injured, police said.

Both suspects are facing several charges including third- degree burglary, 6th-degree larceny, interfering with an officer, and second-degree breach of peace.

They were each held on a $5,000 bond, and are scheduled to appear in court on May 10.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Groton Police Department at 860-441-6712.


