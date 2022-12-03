2 Dead, Others Seriously Hurt in Worcester Car Crash, Police Say

A car crash left two people dead early Saturday morning in Worcester, Massachusetts, police said.
The crash occurred near a McDonald's on Grafton Street at about 12:20 a.m., according to Worcester police. Other people sustained injuries as well.
Few other details were immediately available, including how many people were hurt and what investigators believe led to the crash.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Police said they would provide an update later Saturday.