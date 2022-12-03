2 Dead, Others Seriously Hurt in Worcester Car Crash, Police Say

A car crash left two people dead early Saturday morning in Worcester, Massachusetts, police said.

The crash occurred near a McDonald's on Grafton Street at about 12:20 a.m., according to Worcester police. Other people sustained injuries as well.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is currently investigating a crash that occurred this morning at about 12:20 AM near the area of 982 Grafton St that resulted in two fatalities and other serious injuries. More information will be released later today. — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) December 3, 2022

Few other details were immediately available, including how many people were hurt and what investigators believe led to the crash.

Police said they would provide an update later Saturday.