2 Dead, Others Seriously Hurt in Worcester Car Crash, Police Say

Worcester police didn't immediately release many details, and it wasn't yet clear what led to the crash or how many others were hurt

By Irvin Rodriguez

A car crash left two people dead early Saturday morning in Worcester, Massachusetts, police said.

The crash occurred near a McDonald's on Grafton Street at about 12:20 a.m., according to Worcester police. Other people sustained injuries as well.

Few other details were immediately available, including how many people were hurt and what investigators believe led to the crash.

Police said they would provide an update later Saturday.

