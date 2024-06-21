Two people die in Connecticut waters on first official day of summer

Authorities have identified the two people who lost their lives Thursday in the water.

The first incident happened in Oxford at Seymour Reservoir #2 at Naugatuck State Forest. Kai Thomas Boapeah, 21, from Ghana, who was visiting friends in Waterbury, was in an area not designated for swimming, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Later that day, 94-year-old Cicely Worrall of Chester was recovered from the water at Hammonasset Beach State Park.

Water safety is now top of mind, and lifeguards share these tips with swimmers.

"Please be aware of what's going on around you,” said Sarah Battisini, water safety coordinator for Connecticut state parks. "Don't drink and swim. For all the same reason you wouldn't drive a car after you've been drinking alcohol, it lowers your inhibitions, you lose coordination.”

“Parents, please watch your children," she said. "I can't say that enough. Please watch your children. Even if lifeguards are on duty, you as a parent are in the best position to keep your child safe when they're playing in and around the water."

She said the safest place for a parent to be while their child is in the water is within arm’s reach.

It’s also important to remember that the water is still cold.

“Got that New England water temperature going on,” Battisini said. “We're hovering around 60 right now, even though the air is about 30 degrees warmer."

Lifeguards at state beaches are on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., so it’s also important to keep an eye on the time, and swim in the designated zones.

"If you are going to venture out into the water, know where our marked flags are and swim near a lifeguard,” said lifeguard Aiyana Rodriguez. “We are there for preventative measures, to prevent emergencies from happening and we are trained to handle emergencies if we come across them."

"Lifeguards are our ultimate layer of protection, so please come swim where lifeguards are on duty,” she added. “For Hammonasset, we do have 2.5 miles of beach. We are only guarding two sections of that beach area. Swim with a buddy, swim with a lifejacket if you're not a strong swimmer."