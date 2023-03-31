Two People Escape Bloomfield Fire By Jumping From Window

Two people jumped from a second-floor window of a Bloomfield home that was on fire early Friday morning and have been taken to the hospital.

Chief Peter Barnard, of the Bloomfield Center Fire Department, said they received the call about the fire on Tunxis Avenue just after 3:30 a.m.

Two residents were home when the fire alarm woke them up and they jumped out of the home from the second-floor window, Barnard said.

Both taken to the hospital. One suffered from some inhalation and the other has a possible knee injury.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Tunxis Avenue is closed between Capewell Drive and Terry Plains Road.

Mutual aid was called in from several towns and no firefighters were injured.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.