Avon

Two people extradited from Georgia to face burglary charges in Avon

By Angela Fortuna

Avon police
NBC Connecticut

Two people are coming back to Connecticut to face charges after an attempted burglary in Avon earlier this year.

Avon police said detectives are flying back to the state with two suspects, who will appear in court on Thursday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The police department said they are two of five suspects involved in an attempted burglary at a home on Robkins Road in Avon this May.

The suspects are believed to be connected to a South American theft group that's active in states including Ohio, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities said the people will each be held on $500,000 bonds. They face criminal attempt and conspiracy to commit burglary charges.

Several other police agencies are assisting with the investigation.

This article tagged under:

Avon
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us