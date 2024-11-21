Two people extradited from Georgia to face burglary charges in Avon

Two people are coming back to Connecticut to face charges after an attempted burglary in Avon earlier this year.

Avon police said detectives are flying back to the state with two suspects, who will appear in court on Thursday.

The police department said they are two of five suspects involved in an attempted burglary at a home on Robkins Road in Avon this May.

The suspects are believed to be connected to a South American theft group that's active in states including Ohio, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities said the people will each be held on $500,000 bonds. They face criminal attempt and conspiracy to commit burglary charges.

Several other police agencies are assisting with the investigation.