EAST HARTFORD

Suspected Intruders Fatally Shot During East Hartford Home Invasion Were Teens: Police

Police said it appears they attacked the resident

NBC Universal, Inc.

The two people who broke into a home in East Hartford early Thursday morning and died after the resident shot them were teens, according to police. Authorities said the investigation indicates that they attacked the resident during a home invasion.

Officers responded to Graham Road shortly after midnight to investigate reports of gunshots and found a 16-year-old from Hartford and a 15-year-old from Meriden who had been shot.

Police have not released their names.

The teens were treated at the scene and rushed to local hospitals, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

East Hartford Police Detectives are investigating this as a targeted home invasion, police said.

The investigation indicates that the young men entered the home and attacked the man who lives there, who was armed with a handgun and fired, striking them both, police said.

The resident was home alone and suffered minor injuries in the attack.

Local

Portland 28 mins ago

25 Arrested on Drug Charges After Raid at Portland Motorcycle Club

connecticut lifeguards 3 hours ago

Deadline Approaching as CT Looks to Fill 40 Lifeguard Positions

Police said the firearm he used is legally registered to him and he is cooperating with police.

Police said the incident, including the circumstances leading to the home invasion and the possibility of others involved, remains active but there does not appear

to be any danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Ortiz at 860-291-7669, or call the East Hartford Police Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

EAST HARTFORD
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us