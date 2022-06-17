Suspected Intruders Fatally Shot During East Hartford Home Invasion Were Teens: Police

The two people who broke into a home in East Hartford early Thursday morning and died after the resident shot them were teens, according to police. Authorities said the investigation indicates that they attacked the resident during a home invasion.

Officers responded to Graham Road shortly after midnight to investigate reports of gunshots and found a 16-year-old from Hartford and a 15-year-old from Meriden who had been shot.

Police have not released their names.

The teens were treated at the scene and rushed to local hospitals, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

East Hartford Police Detectives are investigating this as a targeted home invasion, police said.

The investigation indicates that the young men entered the home and attacked the man who lives there, who was armed with a handgun and fired, striking them both, police said.

The resident was home alone and suffered minor injuries in the attack.

Police said the firearm he used is legally registered to him and he is cooperating with police.

Police said the incident, including the circumstances leading to the home invasion and the possibility of others involved, remains active but there does not appear

to be any danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Ortiz at 860-291-7669, or call the East Hartford Police Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.