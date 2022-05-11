Two People Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Wood n Tap in Farmington

Two people were taken to the hospital after their car crashed into the Wood n Tap restaurant in Farmington, restaurant officials said.

A restaurant spokesperson said that a car with two people inside was traveling eastbound on Route 4 when it hit another car that was turning right into the restaurant's parking lot. The car then went over the wall and into the restaurant.

No one inside the restaurant was injured, but both passengers in the car were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

No one in the other car involved was injured, the restaurant said.

The spokesperson said speed may have been a factor.

Two smashed glass panels by the handicap entrance were smashed, the restaurant said. Wood n Tap is expected to stay open while repairs are made.

No additional information was immediately available.