Two people hospitalized after crash in Willington

Crash on Route 32 in Willington
Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in Willington on Tuesday morning.

State police said troopers responded to a crash on River Road and they do not know the extent of the injuries.

Route 32 is closed between Plains Road and Schofield Road, according to CTRoads.org.

