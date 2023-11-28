Two people hospitalized after crash in Willington

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in Willington on Tuesday morning.
State police said troopers responded to a crash on River Road and they do not know the extent of the injuries.
Route 32 is closed between Plains Road and Schofield Road, according to CTRoads.org.
