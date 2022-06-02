Two People Hospitalized After Killingly Rollover Crash

Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Route 6 in Killingly, according to fire officials.

Authorities said the accident happened in the area of Dark Lantern Hill Road at approximately 3:40 p.m.

Connecticut State Police said they responded to the crash involving extrication and minor injuries were reported.

Firefighters said two people were taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.