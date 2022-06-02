Killingly

Two People Hospitalized After Killingly Rollover Crash

South Killingly Fire Department

Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Route 6 in Killingly, according to fire officials.

Authorities said the accident happened in the area of Dark Lantern Hill Road at approximately 3:40 p.m.

Connecticut State Police said they responded to the crash involving extrication and minor injuries were reported.

Firefighters said two people were taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No additional information was immediately available.

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

KillinglyConnecticut State Policecar crashcar crash investigationkillingly fire
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us