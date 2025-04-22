Two pets killed in Portland fire

Two pets were killed in a fire in Portland on Monday afternoon.

Fire from a woodpile extended to a house on Meshomasic Trail just after 1:30 p.m. and rapidly spread through the home, according to the fire department.

The residence is in a rural neighborhood with no city water and tankers were brought in.

Firefighters were at the scene for most of the evening to put out hotspots.

The fire department said the fire destroyed the residence.