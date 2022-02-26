Two Police Cruisers Collide While Responding to Robbery in New Haven

Two New Haven police cruisers collided while responding to a robbery in the Fair Haven neighborhood Saturday.

Police said the incident happened in the area of Lombard Street and Blatchley Avenue at approximately 2:55 p.m.

While officers were on their way to investigate the robbery, the cruisers collided, according to authorities.

Officials said two officers have minor injuries as a result of the crash. They're being treated at Yale New Haven Hospital.

It's unclear what specifically caused the accident.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 203-946-6316. People can remain anonymous by calling 866-888-8477 or by texting NHPD plus your message to 247637.