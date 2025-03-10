Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut won $150,000 on Saturday night and another won $50,000.

The winning numbers were 2-4-16-23-63 and the Powerball was 13. Powerplay was X3.

The tickets that won $150,000 matched four numbers and the Powerball and had Powerplay. The $50,000 winner matched four numbers and the Powerball and did not have Powerplay.

No one won the jackpot, so it is up to an estimated $335 million on Monday night.