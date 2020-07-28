prospect

Two Pulled From Water at Eastern Mountain Reservoir in Prospect

NBC Connecticut

Two swimmers were pulled from the water by rescue crews after going under at the Eastern Mountain Reservoir in Prospect Tuesday, according to fire officials.

Ed Malaspina of the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department confirmed they received a 911 call around 6:45 p.m. reporting swimmers at the reservoir. Soon after they received a second call reporting that the swimmers had gone under.

Waterbury police said callers reported that the victims were on some kind of air mattress and fell off into the water.

Local

politics 57 mins ago

State Senate Takes Up Police Accountability Bill

politics 3 hours ago

Senators Expand Ballot Use; to Vote on Police Reform Bill

Emergency crews responded and found the first victim around 7:45 p.m. and the second around 8 p.m. Both were taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

There is no swimming allowed in the area where they were found.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

prospectwater rescuewater search
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us