Two Pulled From Water at Eastern Mountain Reservoir in Prospect

Two swimmers were pulled from the water by rescue crews after going under at the Eastern Mountain Reservoir in Prospect Tuesday, according to fire officials.

Ed Malaspina of the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department confirmed they received a 911 call around 6:45 p.m. reporting swimmers at the reservoir. Soon after they received a second call reporting that the swimmers had gone under.

Waterbury police said callers reported that the victims were on some kind of air mattress and fell off into the water.

Emergency crews responded and found the first victim around 7:45 p.m. and the second around 8 p.m. Both were taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

There is no swimming allowed in the area where they were found.

