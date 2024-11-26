Two rescued after boat hits break wall in Clinton

Two people were rescued from a boat after it lost power and hit a break wall in Clinton Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the Kelsey Point break wall after learning that a boat had lost power and drifted onto the break wall.

The boat was taking on water with two people on board, and firefighters were able to get them back to shore safely.

Crews said they brought the boat back to the boat launch and got it out of the water before it sank.