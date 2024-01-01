Two shot in Vernon on New Year's Eve

Police responded to reports of a shooting in Vernon late on New Year’s Eve and found two people had been shot.

Police said officers responded to Lucky’s Cabaret on Windsor Avenue at 11:56 p.m. Sunday to investigate a shooting and found two male victims.

Medics treated them at the scene and brought them to Hartford Hospital.

Both victims are in stable condition, police said.

Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call the Vernon Police Department Detective Division at 860-872-9126.