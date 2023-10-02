Two shot, one dragged by car in Newington: police

Newington police are investigating after a man was dragged by a car and two other people were shot on Saturday evening. They believe the incidents are connected.

Officers responded to Berlin Turnpike near Burger King around 7:22 p.m. after getting reports that a person was dragged by a car and they found the injured man at the Citgo gas station. He was brought to an area hospital.

Witnesses said the vehicle involved was a black Dodge Charger, police said.

Soon after, a black Dodge Charger dropped two people who had been shot off at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said the vehicle has been recovered and no arrests have been made.

Newington police are asking anyone with information to call (860) 666-8445.