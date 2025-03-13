Two state police cruisers hit during arrest attempt in Norwich: PD

Two Connecticut State Police cruisers were struck while trying to make an arrest Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Authorities said state police were attempting to stop a person from leaving a gas station.

The car hit two police cruiser while fleeing the scene, according to police.

Police said the car was later found abandoned. The driver was later found and arrested.

Troopers didn't say what charges the driver will face. An investigation is underway.