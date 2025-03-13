Norwich

Two state police cruisers hit during arrest attempt in Norwich: PD

By Anyssa McCalla

Connecticut State Police
NBC Connecticut

Two Connecticut State Police cruisers were struck while trying to make an arrest Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Authorities said state police were attempting to stop a person from leaving a gas station.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The car hit two police cruiser while fleeing the scene, according to police.

Police said the car was later found abandoned. The driver was later found and arrested.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Troopers didn't say what charges the driver will face. An investigation is underway.

This article tagged under:

Norwich
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us