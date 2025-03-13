Norwich

Woman arrested after crashing into two state police cruisers in Norwich

By Anyssa McCalla and Angela Fortuna

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Two Connecticut State Police cruisers were struck while trying to make an arrest Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Authorities said state police were attempting to stop a person from leaving a gas station.

The car hit two police cruisers, backed into a gas pump and fled the scene, according to police. Newly released video captured the incident.

Troopers said they saw a black Subaru legacy traveling without a license plate and driving erratically on Route 2 in Bozrah. After a search, troopers determined that the vehicle engaged police in pursuit the week prior, and the driver had a warrant out for her arrest.

State police followed the car to a gas station and tried to box in the vehicle to prevent them from leaving.

The driver refused to get out of the car and rammed into a police cruiser, backed into the gas pump and then hit a second cruiser before forcing her way past police, according to authorities.

Police said the car was later found abandoned after crashing into a guardrail on the highway. The driver ran off, but was later found underneath the deck of a nearby home.

Troopers also found bundles of suspected narcotics in the immediate area. No injuries were reported.

The woman faces charges including reckless driving, evading responsibility of a crash, possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, interfering with an officer and more.

She's being held on a $500,000 bond and she appeared in court on Friday.

