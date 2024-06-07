East Hartford

Police search for driver after 2 were struck and killed on Route 5/15 in East Hartford

NBC Connecticut

Two Hartford men are dead after they were struck on Route 5/15 in East Hartford early Thursday morning and state police are looking for the driver they said who ran from the scene.

State police have identified the men who died as Moncrieffe Marlon, 18, of Hartford, and Jaheem Emmanuel Miles, 21, of Hartford. They were struck around 1:17 a.m. Thursday.

State police said Miles had been a passenger in a Honda Accord that was disabled on Route 5/15 South, near the on-ramp from Interstate 84 West.

The vehicle was in the right lane and the driver, Miles and the other passenger had moved to the right shoulder, but Miles and Marlon, who had been on foot, gathered near the Honda and they were struck, according to state police.   

They said a Nissan Rogue struck Marlon and then hit the Honda, which then hit Miles.

Marlon died at the scene and Miles was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he later died, state police said.

The driver and the other passenger from the Honda had minor injuries from a prior crash and were taken to Saint Francis Hospital,  state police said.

The driver of the Nissan ran from the scene, according to the state police.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call Trooper Michael Dean at Troop H at 860-534-1098 or email michael.dean@ct.gov.

