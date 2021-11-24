Two Suspects Under Arrest Accused in Violent Torrington Home Invasion

Two people are under arrest following a violent home invasion early Wednesday morning in Torrington.

Police said shortly before 1 a.m. Jacob Greene, 29, and Cassie Lucca, 19, broke into a home on Dutton Hill that was occupied by a former boyfriend of Lucca.

After breaking into a basement door, Greene and Lucca are accused of confronting a male occupant of the home with a pistol-style paintball gun armed with a laser site that Greene was carrying, according to police. Police said the paintball gun resembled a real handgun.

Police said Greene and Lucca demanded items Lucca had previously left there at which time a physical altercation broke out between Greene and the male resident. Greene struck the resident who fought back and hit him with Greene's weapon, police said.

Both Lucca and Greene were taking into custody, police said. Greene required treatment at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital for a small laceration to his head, according to police.

Greene, of Windsor, was charged with home invasion, burglary in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, illegal use of fake gun, assault in the third degree, criminal mischief in the third degree and larceny in the sixth degree, police said.

Luca, of Canton, was charged with home invasion, burglary in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, criminal trespass in the second degree and larceny in the sixth degree, police said.

Greene was being held on a $400,000 bond and Luca was being held on a $100,000 bond, police said. Both were due in court later on Wednesday.