3 Rescued From House Fire in Waterford

Three people were pulled from a burning home in Waterford on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home on Miner Avenue just after 10:15 a.m. for a report of a car fire that had spread to the house, according to fire officials.

Neighbors and police officers were able to pull two women and one man out through windows to save them, fire officials said.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital to treated for scrapes and minor smoke inhalation. Firefighters initially said two people suffered burns, but none of the victims was burned, according to fire officials.

The house sustained significant damage, they said.