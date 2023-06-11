Two taken to hospital after car hits tree in Glastonbury

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a crash that left two people injured.

It happened just after 7:30 Saturday evening on Eastbury Hill Road in Glastonbury.

Police say a car was traveling west when it suddenly veered left off the roadway and hit a tree.

The two occupants in the vehicle had to be taken to the hospital as a result of the crash. The extent of their injuries weren't immediately known.

Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Sharov at 860-633-8301.