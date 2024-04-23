Two taken to hospital after car rollover crash in Bridgeport

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a car rollover crash in Bridgeport on Tuesday evening.
Police were called to a two-car crash on Route 8 South just after 7 p.m. Officers said a car flipped over in the area of exit 5.
Authorities said two people were taken to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
No additional information was immediately available.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.