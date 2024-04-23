Bridgeport

Two taken to hospital after car rollover crash in Bridgeport

Light on a state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a car rollover crash in Bridgeport on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to a two-car crash on Route 8 South just after 7 p.m. Officers said a car flipped over in the area of exit 5.

Authorities said two people were taken to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeporttraffic alert
