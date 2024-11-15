Bolton

Two taken to hospital after crash in Bolton

Bolton Fire Department

Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crash in Bolton Thursday night.

It happened at the intersection of Clark Road and West Street.

The fire department said they removed both drivers from their cars. They were transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

