Hartford

Two taken to hospital after crash on I-84 in Hartford

CT DOT

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a reported car crash on Interstate 84 West in Hartford Tuesday night.

It happened around 5:10 p.m. in the area of exits 45 and 46.

Responding crews found two cars that collided. Authorities said two people were hospitalized with minor injuries.

State police are investigating. No additional information was immediately available.

