Two taken to hospital after crash on I-84 in Hartford

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a reported car crash on Interstate 84 West in Hartford Tuesday night.
It happened around 5:10 p.m. in the area of exits 45 and 46.
Responding crews found two cars that collided. Authorities said two people were hospitalized with minor injuries.
State police are investigating. No additional information was immediately available.
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.