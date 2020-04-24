Two Teens Accused of Setting Fire to Garage in Hamden

Two 14-year-olds are accused of setting fire to a garage in Hamden on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to Evergreen Avenue at 2 p.m. after a detached garage caught fire.

Firefighters put out the fire within 10 minutes and no one was injured.

Police said they investigated and determined that two teens set the fire and were seen leaving the scene on bicycles.

Officer Angela Vey found the teens. They were arrested, charged with arson in the third degree and turned over to the custody of their parents.