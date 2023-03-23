Two Teens Charged After Bomb Threat at Milford Movie Theater

Milford police have arrested two suspects in a bomb threat at the Cinemark Movie Theater at the Post Mall.

Police said the theater received a call around 1:30 p.m. on March 3 from someone who said he was standing outside the movie theater and had a bomb.

Police officers responded to the mall and cleared the parking lot and movie theater before determining the call was a hoax.

Police said they obtained warrants for two teens from Wallingford who turned themselves in to Milford Police.

They were released with a promise to appear and are scheduled to appear in Milford Court in April to face charges.

One suspect was charged with conspiracy to commit breach of peace in the second degree and conspiracy falsely reporting an incident in the first degree.

The other was charged with breach of peace in the second degree, falsely reporting an incident in the first degree, conspiracy to commit breach of peace in the second degree and conspiracy falsely reporting an incident in the first degree.