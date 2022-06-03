Teens Arrested With Illegal Weapons, Drugs After Police Chase in Fairfield

Two teens were taken into custody on Thursday after fleeing from Fairfield Police in a stolen vehicle, which was later located with illegal weapons and drugs inside, according to officials.

At approximately 5:25 p.m., authorities said a Fairfield officer was on patrol in an unmarked police vehicle when they witnessed a black Honda Civic traveling south on Black Rock Turnpike.

That vehicle, police said, had recently been reported stolen out of New Haven following a reported violent carjacking.

According to authorities, another officer in a marked Fairfield Police vehicle began to initiate a traffic stop in the area. The teen driver refused to stop and fled from officers on Black Rock Turnpike.

In an attempt to stop the teens, Fairfield Police deployed spike strips further down the road in the area of Castle Avenue.

The vehicle ran over the spikes, puncturing three tires and began driving in the wrong direction on Kings Highway East Traffic Circle before entering the on-ramp for I-95, traveling northbound.

Authorities said the police chase continued into Bridgeport after the teens exited I-95 North onto Seaview Avenue. After another short pursuit, the teens entered the on-ramp onto I-95 traveling northbound and lost control.

The 17-year-old driver from Hamden, and the 15-year-old passenger of Meriden, allegedly exited the vehicle and ran across several lanes of traffic.

The teens were located and taken into custody.

While searching the vehicle, officers located two "ghost guns," a firearm where parts of a gun are purchased separately and assembled together. However, once completed, the firearm needs to be registered and have a serial number.

Police said they also seized three bags of what they believe is crack cocaine and another substance believed to be heroin.

The teens are facing several charges including first-degree larceny, illegal transfer of a stolen pistol or revolver, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and more.

The Fairfield Police Department, Connecticut State Police and the Bridgeport Police Department all assisted the incident.