Two tortoises die after being abandoned in Ansonia

There has been an increase in abandoned pets across the state.

Now even exotic animals are being left behind and recently, two tortoises were discovered in Ansonia.

They were found in a wooded area by two public works employees on Thursday.

“I thought it was fake. At first, I was like, ‘Oh, that can't be real,’ because I've never seen one that big around here,” Mike Marino said.

Sadly, one was later pronounced dead at a vet and the second did not survive after being taken to the Beardsley Zoo.

They are more tropical animals and aren't always used to our weather conditions.

“Especially when it's cold. But, yeah, it's a sad thing. Really sad,” Wilby Martin said.

We’re told one tortoise was about 15 years old and weighed 40 pounds and the other was about 30 pounds.

“It's a sad situation when people got to discard pets like that,” Mayor David Cassetti (R–Ansonia) said.

Martin and Marino found the tortoises while picking up trash. Now, the mayor is taking action.

“I plan on putting cameras up and down this road because this is a target area where everybody dumps everything. I mean from construction debris to their pets,” Cassetti said.

The mayor also said a new animal shelter will soon be going up in the city.

Around the state, a growing number of exotic animals have also been abandoned.

In February, a pet snake died after being let go in North Haven.

And in January, Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford helped two turtles that had been left behind.

“We've seen guinea pigs and ferrets abandoned. We've seen bunnies let go outside, and obviously they can't survive on their own in the wild,” Laura Burban, of Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, said.

Burban said they’re hearing in some cases, people are struggling to cover their pet’s costs, including for medical issues. Others are in the process of moving.

“If you know you're going to have to move and you know that you're looking at a place that doesn't allow animals, make sure you're giving yourself a lot of leeway to find that animal a place because unfortunately right now most private and municipal shelters are full,” Burban said.

There also options like pet food pantries for those having a hard time covering costs.

Anyone with information about the tortoises is asked to reach out to animal control.