Two Vehicles Stolen From New Canaan Driveway as Police Warn of Increased Thefts

Two cars were stolen out of a New Canaan driveway last week and now police are warning of an increasing number of vehicle thefts over previous years.

On Oct. 21, police were dispatched in the morning to investigate a report of two vehicles stolen out of the same driveway on Spring Water Lane.

A 2018 Subaru Impreza and a 2015 Audi Q3 were stolen from the driveway, according to police, who said a spare key fob for each car was in the opposite car. Police said they believe, the cars detected the fob in the adjoining car because they were parked close by and that the thieves were able to just unlock the doors.

Security footage at the home showed the cars being stolen at 3:55 a.m., police said.

According to police, a credit card that was left in one of the cars was later used in Hamden.

Police also investigated a report of $60 being taken from an unlocked car on Toquam Road on the same day.

New Canaan police said they investigated reports of 10 stolen vehicles in 2019, 21 stolen vehicles in 2020 and 35 stolen vehicles so far in 2021.