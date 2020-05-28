Police Seek ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Suspects in Naugatuck Home Invasion

Three women were held at gunpoint during a home invasion in Naugatuck and police have identified two suspects in the crime who remain on the loose.

The men who are accused of breaking into the apartment stole thousands of dollars in cash, dozens of expensive sneakers and other items, according to Naugatuck police.

Police said they responded to the apartment on Horton Hill Road just before noon on Memorial Day and learned that three men in masks had broken in, held the women at gunpoint and stole more than $14,000 in cash, dozens of high-end sneakers, three videogame consoles and a laptop.

Using a cell phone, police tracked the suspects to Bridgeport and four people ran from the vehicle when police tried to stop it.

Police said they apprehended two of the four people who were in the vehicle and recovered evidence, including a gun believed to have been used during the robbery.

Police are still looking for two of the suspects, Leequaje Adrian Jihad Jackson Brown, 22, of Naugatuck, and Khalil Rasheem "Kirby" Abdul-Hakeem, 21, of Bridgeport, and. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the US Marshal's Office at 203-800-6001 or Naugatuck Police at 203-729-5222. If spotted, do not approach.

The other two suspects have been arrested and charged.

Nasir Omari Blow, 22, of Bridgeport, was charged with home invasion, first-degree robbery, criminal use of a weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, larceny in the first degree, conspiracy to commit larceny in the first degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, conspiracy to commit criminal mischief in the second degree, and conspiracy to commit home invasion.

Jacarri Pettway, 20, of Bridgeport, was charged with home invasion, robbery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, larceny in the first degree, conspiracy to commit larceny in the first degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, conspiracy to commit criminal mischief in the second degree and conspiracy to commit home invasion.

Bond for both was set at $50,000.