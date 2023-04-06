Two-Way Traffic to Return on LaSalle Road in West Hartford

LaSalle Road in West Hartford Center will return to two-way traffic flow and on-street parking will revert to head-in angled.

A news release from the town said the travel pattern and parking configuration will be modified starting Monday, April 10.

Two-way traffic on LaSalle Road will resume between Ellsworth Road and Farmington Avenue, reducing the traffic impact on the neighborhood, according to town officials.

Changing to a two-way traffic flow on LaSalle Road won’t impact the expanded outdoor dining, which is scheduled to return in May, according to town officials.

A section of angled parking along the south side of Farmington Avenue will also be converted back to parallel parking and the traffic signal at the intersection of Farmington Avenue and LaSalle Road will be modified to restore a westbound left turn arrow.