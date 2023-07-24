Hartford

Two-year-old boy dies days after falling out window in Hartford

NBC Connecticut

A 2-year-old boy who fell from a third-floor window in Hartford Saturday afternoon has died, according to police.

Police said five children, including the 2-year-old, had been left alone in the apartment in the 1000 block of Capitol Avenue in Hartford.

Investigators believe a screen fell out of the window and the child fell.

Police have arrested the mother, 34-year-old Tabitha Frank, and charged her with 10 counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The five children who were in the home ranged in age from 2 to 12.

Investigators found the apartment in deplorable condition and it was uninhabitable, according to police.

Authorities said Frank was charged with two counts of risk of injury per child -- one for leaving them unattended and one for the condition of the apartment.

Local

weather 18 mins ago

Governor activates CT's extreme hot weather protocol starting Wednesday

Cyber threat 25 mins ago

Virginia man arrested for allegedly stalking and threatening CT judges

She posted bond and is due in court in August.

A toddler is fighting to survive after falling from a third-floor window in Hartford.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. Saturday after they received a report of a child who suffered a high fall and they found the 2-year-old boy unconscious and with serious injuries.

He was transported to Connecticut Children's, where he was in critical condition. Police said Monday that the little boy has died.  

The four surviving children are in custody of the state Department of Children and Families and the department said it is conducting a joint investigation with Hartford police.

"We can confirm the Department is conducting a joint investigation with the Hartford Police Department into this terrible tragedy. The child's siblings are safe and being provided supportive services to address the trauma they have experienced," Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes said in a statement.

"We are grateful for the life-saving efforts of the first responders and likewise, hope they too can work through the extremely difficult circumstances they encountered," the statement from Dorantes goes on to say.

Frank was expected to appear in court on Monday but posted bond. She is now due in court on Aug. 3.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us