Two-year-old boy dies days after falling out window in Hartford

A 2-year-old boy who fell from a third-floor window in Hartford Saturday afternoon has died, according to police.

Police said five children, including the 2-year-old, had been left alone in the apartment in the 1000 block of Capitol Avenue in Hartford.

Investigators believe a screen fell out of the window and the child fell.

Police have arrested the mother, 34-year-old Tabitha Frank, and charged her with 10 counts of risk of injury to a minor.

The five children who were in the home ranged in age from 2 to 12.

Investigators found the apartment in deplorable condition and it was uninhabitable, according to police.

Authorities said Frank was charged with two counts of risk of injury per child -- one for leaving them unattended and one for the condition of the apartment.

She posted bond and is due in court in August.

He was transported to Connecticut Children's, where he was in critical condition. Police said Monday that the little boy has died.

The four surviving children are in custody of the state Department of Children and Families and the department said it is conducting a joint investigation with Hartford police.

"We can confirm the Department is conducting a joint investigation with the Hartford Police Department into this terrible tragedy. The child's siblings are safe and being provided supportive services to address the trauma they have experienced," Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes said in a statement.

"We are grateful for the life-saving efforts of the first responders and likewise, hope they too can work through the extremely difficult circumstances they encountered," the statement from Dorantes goes on to say.

Frank was expected to appear in court on Monday but posted bond. She is now due in court on Aug. 3.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.