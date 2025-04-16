Hartford

Remains of soldier from Hartford killed in World War II to be buried in Arlington

U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Frank J. Tedone was 23-year-old old when he reported missing in action on a bombing mission during World War II.
United States Army

The remains of a soldier from Hartford who had been missing since World War II have been found and he will be honored for his service with a burial at Arlington National Cemetery.

U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Frank J. Tedone was 23-years-old when he reported missing in action while on a bombing mission from India to Myanmar, which was then Burma, during World War II.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

His remains were accounted for last February and he will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery on April 24.

The Hartford native was a gunner assigned to the 436th Bombardment Squadron, 7th Bombardment Group, and he was reported missing in action after the B-24J Liberator bomber he was aboard, burst into flames and crashed on Dec. 1, 1943, after being hit by antiaircraft fire, according to the U.S. Army.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

They said the crew was on a bombing mission from Panagarh, India, to the Insein Railroad Yard north of Rangoon, in what was then Burma, at the time.

Tedone’s remains were exhumed in October 2020 from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii - also known as the Punchbowl – and tested.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency was able to account for him on Feb. 20, 2024.

Local

West Hartford 18 mins ago

Woman charged months after deadly hit-and-run in West Hartford

Southington 35 mins ago

Motorcyclist reportedly performed wheelies before serious crash in Southington

You can read more about Tedone here.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us