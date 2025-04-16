Remains of soldier from Hartford killed in World War II to be buried in Arlington

The remains of a soldier from Hartford who had been missing since World War II have been found and he will be honored for his service with a burial at Arlington National Cemetery.

U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Frank J. Tedone was 23-years-old when he reported missing in action while on a bombing mission from India to Myanmar, which was then Burma, during World War II.

His remains were accounted for last February and he will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery on April 24.

The Hartford native was a gunner assigned to the 436th Bombardment Squadron, 7th Bombardment Group, and he was reported missing in action after the B-24J Liberator bomber he was aboard, burst into flames and crashed on Dec. 1, 1943, after being hit by antiaircraft fire, according to the U.S. Army.

They said the crew was on a bombing mission from Panagarh, India, to the Insein Railroad Yard north of Rangoon, in what was then Burma, at the time.

Tedone’s remains were exhumed in October 2020 from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii - also known as the Punchbowl – and tested.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency was able to account for him on Feb. 20, 2024.

You can read more about Tedone here.