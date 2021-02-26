U.S. Attorney For Connecticut John Durham Resigns

U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut, John Durham, announced his resignation from that postition on Friday.

He was appointed as interim U.S. Attorney in November 2017 and then appointed to the U.S Attorney post by President Donald Trump in February of 2018.

Durham spent more than 38 years as a federal prosecutor in Connecticut before taking over the role as U.S. Attorney.

“My career has been as fulfilling as I could ever have imagined when I graduated from law school way back in 1975,” Durham said in a news release. “Much of that fulfillment has come from all the people with whom I’ve been blessed to share this workplace, and in our partner law enforcement agencies. My love and respect for this Office and the vitally important work done here have never diminished. It has been a tremendous honor to serve as U.S. Attorney, and as a career prosecutor before that, and I will sorely miss it.”

Durham's resignation is not unexpected. Earlier this month, the Department of Justice asked U.S. Attorneys appointed under President Donald Trump to resign so the Biden administration could present its own nominations to those posts.

Durham was appointed last year by then-Attorney General William Barr as a special council to investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia probe. He will remain in that capacity, according to the Associated Press.

The resignation as U.S. Attorney for Connecticut is effective at Midnight on Feb. 28.

First Assisant U.S. Attorney Leonard Boyle will serve as the Acting U.S. Attorney.