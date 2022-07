The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary is coming to Connecticut on Wednesday to address reducing gun violence.

Secretary Xavier Becerra will be joined by Senator Chris Murphy, Representative Rosa DeLauro and Representative Jahana Hayes at Family & Children's Aid in Waterbury.

There, Becerra will take a tour and host a roundtable discussion to talk about the mental health impacts of gun violence and how to reduce gun violence.

The event is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m.