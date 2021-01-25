miguel cardona

U.S. Education Secretary Nominee Cardona to Take Part in Computing Challenge News Conference

U.S. Secretary of Education nominee Miguel Cardona, the current commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Education will be taking part in a news conference with Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz on the launch the 2021 Lt. Governor’s Computing Challenge. 

A news release from the lieutenant governor says that the challenge, “Coding for Good,” invites Connecticut students in grades three through 12 to “create technology applications designed to spread messages of positivity, tackle important issues or promote healthy habits.”  

Students are invited to make a submission to the concept challenge, the prototype challenge or the development challenge. Students can work individually or as a team to submit to one challenge. 

Bysiewicz and Cardona will be joined by Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Sibongile Magubane; Office of Higher Education Executive Director Tim Larson; John Emra, president of AT&T New England; Kate Maloney, executive director of Infosys Foundation USA; and Carolyn Alessi, state chairwoman of the Million Women Mentors Connecticut Chapter.

