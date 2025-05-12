Connecticut

U.S. Geological Survey planning low-level flights over parts of Connecticut

The U.S. Geological Survey is planning some low-level flights over parts of New England, including Connecticut, to collect images of geology in the region. Part of the  goal is to minimize the use of pyrrhotite in local infrastructure.

Pyrrhotite, a mineral found in bedrock under certain parts of Connecticut and Massachusetts, can cause long-term structural weakness in construction when used in cement, according to USGS.

Experts say when it is exposed to air and/or water, pyrrhotite can cause concrete to crack and crumble.

Residents in parts of Connecticut have been dealing with crumbling concrete basements.

The flights will be over parts of the Connecticut River Valley, starting this month.

U.S. Geological Survey said they are part of a national effort to modernize mapping of the nation’s geology, increasing knowledge of resources such as critical minerals and water, and natural hazards such as earthquakes and radon.

“Increasing knowledge of New England’s geologic framework will help with national priorities, like sourcing critical minerals, and regional concerns – like mapping pyrrhotite to minimize its use in local infrastructure,” Jamey Jones, science coordinator for the USGS Earth Mapping Resources Initiative, said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the survey, which will be conducted from spring to fall 2025 and instruments on the airplane will measure variations in the Earth’s magnetic field and natural, low-level radiation created by different rock types beneath vegetation and up to several miles below the surface.

The goal is that the information will help researchers develop geologic maps of resources and hazards in three dimensions.

USGS said the aircraft will be equipped with an elongated “boom” that houses sensors and there are no emissions that pose a risk to humans, animals or plant life. They said no photography or video data will be collected.

The surveys will be conducted during daylight hours along pre-planned fight paths and the flights will be about 300 feet above the surface in some areas and 1,000 feet over populated areas.

The flights will cover areas in Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland and Windham counties.

